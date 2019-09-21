Mauna Lani hotel seeks to hire 200 more staffers

The Mauna Lani is holding a recruitment open house to fill hundreds more positions in advance of its January reopening as the state’s first hotel in the luxury Auberge Resorts Collection. Read more

The Mauna Lani is holding a recruitment open house to fill hundreds more positions in advance of its January reopening as the state’s first hotel in the luxury Auberge Resorts Collection.

The resort, which is undergoing a roughly $200 million renovation, closed in October, triggering temporary layoffs for about 400 employees. Some 230 employees are anticipated to come back to work. However, the hotel is seeking to hire another 200 employees shortly with the goal of having 500 employees at opening.

The open house will be held Friday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Mauna Lani’s Visitor Arrival Center. Positions are available in a range of departments, including culinary, food and beverage, engineering, front desk, housekeeping, pool, recreation, security and spa.

In advance of the open house, interested applicants are encouraged to apply online. Job postings will be updated continuously based on the resort’s needs. Candidates attending the open house are asked to bring a current resume and a list of work-related references.

DiamondHead Land, a joint venture between San Francisco-based ProspectHill Group and Hawaii- based hotel executive Pat Fitzgerald, and another major institutional investor, purchased the 32-acre oceanfront property in August 2017 for $225 million.

Together, with Auberge, the new owners have undertaken the most extensive renovation since the property was developed by a subsidiary of Tokyu Corp. Noboru Gotoh, former chairman of Tokyu Corp., opened Mauna Lani Bay Hotel & Bungalows in February 1983 at a cost of $71 million. Auberge is known for having a portfolio of properties that command the highest average daily rates and affluent guests who expect the highest level of service.