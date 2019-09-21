 Mauna Lani hotel seeks to hire 200 more staffers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mauna Lani hotel seeks to hire 200 more staffers

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.

The Mauna Lani is holding a recruitment open house to fill hundreds more positions in advance of its January reopening as the state’s first hotel in the luxury Auberge Resorts Collection. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Aristotle didn’t know it all about nature and vacuums

Scroll Up