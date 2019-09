University of Hawaii athletic director David Matlin hired Joel Kusnierz as the head coach of the men’s tennis team on Friday. Read more

Kusnierz served as UH’s assistant coach for the past three seasons under former head coach John Nelson, who retired last month after 16 years.

Prior to UH, Kusnierz was a developmental coach at the California Tennis Club in San Francisco for four years, helping prepare players to play at the collegiate level.