[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

GOLF

College Men

Saint Martin’s Invite

At DuPont, Wash.

Second Round

Note: Hawaii Hilo is 10th at 7-over-par 583 and Hawaii Pacific is 12th at 590 out of 20 teams.

136—Ethan de Graaf (British Columbia), Ryan Stolys (Simon Fraser). 137—Warren Miller (Hilo). 139—Ethan Casto (Western Washington), Isaac Emerson (Northwest Nazarene).

Other Hilo golfers: 145—Evan Merrier (T28th), 150—Andrew Otani (T49th). 155—Taylor Patrick (T67th). 159—Noah Lau (T71st). HPU golfers: 143—Ryan Torres (T18th). 147—Minsu Lee (T44th). 151—Sirasit Prateepmongkol (T54th), Blake Mullen (T54th). 154—Keliikalani Kamelamela-Dudoit (T63rd).

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Friday

Girls varsity, division I-AA

‘Iolani II def. le Jardin 25-19, 25-18

Girls junior varsity, division I

‘Iolani-Black def. ‘Iolani-Red 25-20, 13-25, 25-19.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

AVP Tour Hawaii Open

At Fort DeRussy

Friday

(Seedings in parenthesis)

Main draw

Men

Winners bracket, Round 1

Phil Dalhauseer-Nick Lucena (1) def. Steven Irvin-John Schwengel (16), 21-9, 21-13

Taylor Crabb-Jake Gibb (2) def. Miles Partain-Lev Priima (15), 21-19, 21-13

Chase Buddinger-Casey Patterson (3) def. Eric Beranek-Bill Kolinske (14), 21-11, 21-19

Jeremy Casebeer-Chaim Schalk (4) def. Brian Cook-Sean Rosenthal (13), 21-17, 21-16

Tim Bomgren-Troy Field (5) def. Theo Brunner-John Hyden (12), 17-21, 22-20, 15-8

Reid Priddy-Ricardo Santos (6) def. Maddison McKibbin-Riley McKibbin (11), 23-21, 21-18

Ryan Doherty-Miles Evans (7) def. Avery Drost-Chase Frishman (10), 21-14, 17-21, 15-9

Billy Allen-Stafford Slick (9) def. Tri Bourne-Trevor Crabb (8), 24-22, 21-16

Winners bracket Round 2

Dalhausser-Lucena (1) def. Allen-Slick (9), 21-16, 21-19

Ta.Crabb-Gibb (2) def. Doherty-Evans (7), 21-9, 21-19

Budinger-Petterson (3) def. Priddy-Santos (6), 21-19, 21-12

Casebeer-Schalk (4) def. Bomgren-Field (5), 21-17, 21-14

Contenders bracket, Elimination round

Losers all tie for 13th

Bourne-Tr. Crabb (8) def. Irvin-Schwengel (16), 21-12, 21-16

Drost-Frishman (10) def. Partain-Priima (15), 21-13, 21-14

Beranek-Kolinske (14) def. McKibbin-McKibbin (11), 32-30, 21-16

Brunner-Hyden (12) def. Cook-Rosenthal (13), 21-15, 21-19

Women

Winners bracket, Round 1

Alix Klineman-April Ross (1), def. Emily Hartong-Geena Urango (16), 21-14, 21-14

Emily Day-Betsi Flint (2) def. Traci Callahan-Carly Wopat (15), 21-17, 21-14

Melissa Humana-Paredes-Sarah Pavan (3) def. Mackenzie Ponnet-Sheila Shaw (14), 21-16, 21-13

Kelly Claes-Sarah Sponcil (4) def. Crissy Jones-Susannah Muno (13), 21-17, 21-15

Kelley Larsen-Emily Stockman (5) def. Brittany Howard-Molly Turner (12), 21-18, 21-14

Karissa Cook-Jace Pardon (6) def. Amanda Dowdy-Corinne Quiggle (11), 21-19, 22-20

Kelly Reeves-Terese Cannon (8) def. Caitlin Ledoux-Maria Clara Salgado (9), 20-22, 21-15, 15-6

Kimberly Hildreth-Sarah Schermerhorn (10) def. Sara Hughes-Allie Wheeler, 16-21, 21-19, 15-11

Winners bracket, Round 2

Klineman-Ross (1) def. Cannon-Reeves (8), 19-21, 21-14, 15-11

Day-Flint (2) def. Hildreth-Schermerhorn (10), 21-18, 21-17

Humana-Paredes/Pavan (3) def. Cook-Pardon (6), 21-12, 21-12

Claes-Sponcil (4) def. Larsen-Stockman (5), 21-19, 21-13

Contenders bracket, Elimination bracket

Losers all tie for 13th place

Hughes-Wheeler (7) def. Callahan-Wopat (15), 23-21, 26-24, 16-14

Hartong-Urango (16) def. Ledoux-Salgado (9), 21-19, 21-16

Dowdy-Quiggle (11) def. Ponnet-Shaw (14), 21-17, 22-20

Jones-Muno (13) def. Howard-Turner (12), 21-18, 21-18

Calender

TODAY

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

AVP Tour: Hawaii Open, main draw

elimination rounds, 8 a.m. at Fort DeRussy Beach.

CHEERLEADING

ILH: Event No. 1, 6 p.m. at ‘Iolani.

CROSS COUNTRY

PacWest: Chaminade Invitational, 7 a.m., at Kapiolani Park.

ILH: 8:30 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

OIA: Radford, Moanalua, Campbell,

Leilehua, McKinley, Mililani, Pearl City, Waianae at Kalani, 8:30 a.m. Roosevelt, Castle, Kalaheo at Kailua, 8:30 a.m. Other schools at Pearl City, 8:30 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College: Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii,

6 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

OIA-ILH Open Division: Kamehameha at Farrington; Waianae at Campbell. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I: Moanalua at Waipahu, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II: Waialua at Kaiser; Nanakuli vs. McKinley, at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium. Games start at 6 p.m.

BIIF Division I: Kealakehe at Waiakea, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF Division II: Kohala at Kamehameha-

Hawaii, 11 a.m.

MIL: Lahainaluna vs. Maui, at War

Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

Nonleague: St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

KAYAKING

ILH: Distance Race, 9 a.m. at Ala Wai.

SOCCER

College men: Simon Fraser vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UHH gym.

ILH Division I girls: Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.;

Sacred Hearts at Maryknoll, 9 a.m.;

Hawaii Baptist at Le Jardin, noon.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity II—Le Jardin at Punahou, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

AVP Tour: Hawaii Open, final rounds, 9 a.m.; women’s final, 2 p.m.; men’s final, 3:30 p.m. Matches at Fort DeRussy Beach.

PADDLING

Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Na Wahine O Ke Kai, 8:30 a.m., from Hale O Lono Harbor to Waikiki Beach.

SOCCER

College women: Washington State vs. Pepperdine, 1 p.m.; UCLA vs. Hawaii, 3:30 p.m.; matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at UHH gym.