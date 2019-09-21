Team Bradley setting course for fourth straight Na Wahine O Ke Kai crown

After staking its claim as the most successful women’s outrigger canoe paddling team in the sport’s history, Team Bradley is looking to add to its stockpile of victories on Sunday at the 41st edition of the Hawaiian Airlines Na Wahine O Ke Kai. Read more

At least 72 crews are expected to participate in Sunday’s race, which will feature squads from across Hawaii and ranging from Japan to the Pacific Northwest. Three-time defending race champion Team Bradley has claimed 11 of the past 13 titles — including six straight crowns from 2005 to 2010 — and set the current race record time of 5 hours, 22 minutes and 5 seconds in 2008.

With a win on Sunday, the dynastic crew will add to its run as the top-performing women’s squad. That distinction was previously established by Offshore (California), which also won the race six consecutive times (1986-1991) and was victorious 10 times out of 11 tries (1986-1996).

“Every crossing provides a great feeling as we enjoy the time together and support one another,” said veteran Team Bradley paddler Lauren Spalding. “It’s an awesome thing to see so many women competing and being healthy and active. It’s empowering and a very positive thing.”

Team Bradley — named after canoe builder Sonny Bradley, who crafted and maintains the team’s racing canoe — features paddlers from across the state who rarely practice together as a full squad. The team makes up for the lack of group training by working out on one-person canoes and cross-training under the guidance and scheduling of coach Kelly Fey, who “graduated” to coaching after paddling with the crew in years past. By sticking to the rigorous program, the team continues to compete at an elite level while also getting stronger.

While the outcome of any Molokai-to-Oahu race is difficult to predict, as the result is impacted by the day’s currents and ocean swells throughout the unpredictable expanse of deep, open ocean, Team Bradley, Outrigger, Lanikai, Team Maui Jim and Hui Nalu are expected to lead the pack throughout the 39th crossing (two races have been canceled due to life-threatening surf and weather conditions) of the marathon race.

“It comes down to developing that mind-set that you need to prepare for Molokai,” said Lanikai coach Mike Lum. “We’ll see what happens in the channel, and hopefully it will be a different story.”

After the 2015 Na Wahine O Ke Kai was canceled due to strong winds and treacherous surf that was deemed too dangerous to race in, Team Bradley returned to the top of the paddling pack. It won the race three years ago by a six-minute margin over Outrigger, won again two years ago by five minutes over Outrigger Canoe Club of Australia, and held off the local Outrigger squad again last year via a one-minute margin of victory.

“Everyone is a threat, and there are a lot of great teams out there, so we have to focus on ourselves because that’s what we can control,” said Spalding.

In distance races, crews of 10 women apiece (six in a canoe at a time) are accompanied by motored escort boats and are allowed to substitute paddlers along the way to provide ample breaks and hydration. Leading up to Sunday’s race, crews attempted to find a balance between fine-tuning and not going overboard with physical exertion.

“There’s not a whole lot you can do to get faster at this point, but there’s a lot you can do to get slower,” said Spalding. “So, it comes down to fine-tuning and sticking to our workouts, being smart and not getting sick or hurt.”

Paddlers and support teams on Sunday are bracing for light southeasterly winds and a projected influx of box jellyfish, which could prove treacherous when crews are changing out paddlers in the open ocean.

“I think we’re ready,” said Fey. “I hope it’s a safe, fun race for everyone.”

The men will compete at the Hawaiian Airlines Molokai Hoe on Oct. 13. Defending champion Shell Va‘a of Tahiti will enter the race as favorites, while Red Bull Wa‘a from Hawaii island, Team Wailea/Maui Jim from Maui, Lanikai, Outrigger and Hui Nalu represent the local favorites after strong performances in the long-distance season thus far.