 Team Bradley setting course for fourth straight Na Wahine O Ke Kai crown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Team Bradley setting course for fourth straight Na Wahine O Ke Kai crown

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

After staking its claim as the most successful women’s outrigger canoe paddling team in the sport’s history, Team Bradley is looking to add to its stockpile of victories on Sunday at the 41st edition of the Hawaiian Airlines Na Wahine O Ke Kai. Read more

