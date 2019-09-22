Kiko continues as tropical storm east of Hawaiian Islands

Tropical Storm Kiko continues to meander westward in the direction of the Hawaiian Islands, with forecasters from the National Weather Service predicting the storm will weaken into a remnant low by the middle of the week.

As of 5 a.m., Kiko was 1,425 miles east-southeast of Hilo and moving southwest at 8 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters expect the storm to continue moving to the southwest or west-southwest through the evening before shifting to a more west-northwest track on Monday and Tuesday.

While the storm has a small chance of regaining strength as it moves over warmer waters over the next day and a half, increasing wind shear is expect to help minimize the opportunity for that to happen.

Today, expect increasing moisture statewide with lighter winds as an upper level trough to the west of the islands creates instability that could lead to heavier showers in some areas. Thunderstorms are possible.

For Oahu, a series of south and southwest swells will produce surf along south facing shores in the 3-5 foot range today, rising to 4-6 feet tomorrow; east and west shores should see surf in the 2-4 foot range today; and the north shore will be 3-5 feet today before dropping to 2-4 feet tomorrow. The largest of the swells is expected later this week.