Woman, 26, stabbed in Ala Wai area

A 26-year-old woman was taken to a hospital tonight in serious condition with stab wounds to her upper extremities, according the city’s Emergency Services Department.
Honolulu police received a call of a stabbing at 2509 Ala Wai Blvd. at 7:34 p.m.
A 26-year-old woman was taken to a hospital tonight in serious condition with stab wounds to her upper extremities, according the city’s Emergency Services Department.
Honolulu police received a call of a stabbing at 2509 Ala Wai Blvd. at 7:34 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.