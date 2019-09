Palolo resident Dave Watase is right that a flood gate at the Ala Wai Boulevard bridge is a better and cheaper solution than what is being proposed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Read more

Palolo resident Dave Watase is right that a flood gate at the Ala Wai Boulevard bridge is a better and cheaper solution than what is being proposed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (“Council clears controversial Ala Wai plan,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 22).

A flood gate fed by high-capacity flood pumps would drain the canal without affecting upper watersheds or necessitating a costly and ugly wall. This is what New Orleans is doing, and is the smart way to go.

Ronald Hoffman

Waikiki

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.