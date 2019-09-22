DHHL awards 37 Kapolei home lots to pre-qualified applicants

Thirty-seven turnkey home lots in the Kanehili subdivision in Kapolei were awarded Saturday to pre-qualified applicants by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. Read more

Houses will be built on the lots, located across from Ka Makana Ali‘i Shopping Center, in partnership with Gentry Kapolei Development LLC, according to DHHL. They will be the same models and quality as the developer’s fee-simple homes in the area, the agency said.

“Our hope is that families selecting lots today will now use the opportunity to their advantage, creating family stability and a stronger community,” said Hawaiian Homes Commission Chairman William J. Aila Jr. in a statement.

DHHL’s turnkey lot offer is one of several types of lot offerings and reflects beneficiary interest in ready-to-live-in homes, the agency said.

The Kanehili award offer is among 395 planned this year. The Hawaiian homesteading program has over 1,300 lots in its production pipeline that are anticipated to be completed over the next five years, DHHL said.