Oom-pah-pah: Roll out the barrel for Maui Oktoberfest celebrations

He may be a yodeling native of Davos, Switzerland, but Bernard Weber, chef-owner of Brigit & Bernard’s Garden Cafe in Kahului, is renowned for throwing the best German Oktoberfest parties on the island. Sit outdoors in the beer garden where you can lift your stein of Spaten or indoors in air-conditioned comfort as you savor spaetzle, bratwurst and schnitzel and sing along to live oom-pah-pah songs such as “The Chicken Dance.”

“We are holding our 20th Oktoberfest celebration this year,” says the chef. “We kick it off at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 and 5 and run the German buffet every Friday and Saturday through October. You will have an unforgettable evening with the Dormusikantens, or the village musicians.”

Indulge in lentil soup with Wuerstchen and Schinken, sauerbraten, German potato salad, Bavarian-style meat loaf, braised red cabbage, roasted chicken and veal sausage. The all-you-can-eat affair costs $45 for adults, plus tax and gratuity, and there’s a $5 cover for the band. Dessert of apple strudel with vanilla sauce is $8.50. Jaegermeister shots and German beers start at $6 each. (Dress up in dirndls or lederhosen for a 10% discount.) Seats book up fast; for reservations call 877-6000.

You can also “Roll Out the Barrel” from 2 to 7 p.m. today at Maui Brewing Co. in Kihei for its Oktoberfest party. Meet the brewers, enjoy live music by the Haiku Hillbillies in the beer garden from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., savor the German-inspired menu by new chef Kevin Posada and clank a souvenir Oktoberfest stein, available for purchase after one fill. No cover charge.

At MBC in Kahana, a German plate of Jaeger schnitzel with German potato salad, and pickled cabbage or pretzels with beer cheese sauce by chef Peyton Maska will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. or until sold out.

“This year’s Festbier created by the MBC brew team is malt-forward with slight bitterness and a spicy, earthy, noble hop finish,” says founder Garrett Marrero. “The lager is brewed with German-grown Pilsner, Munich and Pale Wheat malts with Crystal, Tettnanger and Strisselspalt hops.”

For details, visit maui brewing.com.

UPCOUNTRY IS HAPPENING

The annual homegrown Keokea Craft Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 17 on Kula Highway at the Keokea Marketplace, about a quarter-mile past Grandma’s Coffee House.

Auntie Robin Newhouse makes the pastele stew, Tina Kekoolani produces the Haleakala Supah Shots, music is provided by members of the farm lot association and Kula Elementary students, and there will be wreath making, lomi massage, poi-pounding demos and a Keiki Entrepreneur Corner.

The primary fundraiser for Montessori School of Maui in Makawao, the fourth annual Taste of Upcountry will tempt adults 21 and older from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday outdoors on campus.

This BYBB (bring your best bottle) event features chefs such as Uma Dugied of Star Anise Catering, Ben Diamond of Hanai Cuisine, Kevin Bell of Maui Farm to Fridge, Anthony LaBua-Keiser of Maui Preserved, Gary Johnson of Sea Salt Maui, Craig Dryhurst of Four Seasons Resort Maui and Beverly Gannon of Hali‘imaile General Store (she gets last billing like Meryl Streep does in “Big Little Lies” because she’s a superstar). Coming in with desserts will be Jessica Kapoor of Sweet on Maui, paired with espresso by Crema Maui.

“All proceeds benefit school programs,” said Alison Grimes, development assistant. Tickets start at $90. Email alisong@momi.org.

Have you ever been to the Haiku Mill? Generally reserved for high-end weddings, the historic venue will set the stage for a ladies’ night out with the Radiant You event from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, featuring Mei Li Autumn Beauty makeup and hair artists. You can also bond with your gal pals over an acoustic concert by Anuhea, reiki by skilled masters, kombucha and spritzers by Garnish Craft Cocktails, airbrush henna by Wonderland Body Art and flowers and decor by Stephan Kusmit Designs and Wild Flowers.

Chef Brian Etheredge of Cutting Edge Catering will do Goddess Bowls filled with red kale, Surfing Goat Dairy cheese, toasted mac nuts, shaved fennel, curried Kula vegetables and more. Emma Lee Larson will bake vegan chocolate cupcakes with lilikoi fillings, and Art of the Picnic will provide nibble boards of roasted potato focaccia. Tickets are $125 per person on eventbrite.com.

AROUND THE ISLAND

Ciara-Camile “Camile” Roque Velasco, aka Eli-Mac, is a Filipino-American singer who appeared on “American Idol.” She is one-quarter Irish, one-quarter Spanish and half Filipino, and she’ll perform at 7 p.m. today with special guests Rabbitt at Mulligans on the Blue in Wailea.

The iconic Lahaina Grill in West Maui is resurrecting its demi menu at the bar only through Oct. 30. Both kamaaina and visitors seated at the bar from 5 to 6 p.m. can savor Shanghai spring rolls, Maui onion soup, Wagyu beef ravioli, tequila shrimp and firecracker rice, Executive Chef Arnie Gonzalez’s meatballs and triple-berry pie in smaller portions at discounted prices. Let sommelier Richard Olson or one of the bartenders suggest wine pairings. For reservations, call 667-5117.

Speaking of Lahaina, Amy Hanaiali‘i will perform from 2 to 5 p.m. today at a benefit for Mana‘o Radio at 736 Front St. in one of Maui’s newest event venues, Lahaina Loft.

“Amy Hanaiali‘i’s talents have garnered her 18 Na Hoku Hanohano awards and five Grammy nominations,” said Michael Elam, Mana‘o Radio director. “Her disciplined classical training and powerful vocals, combined with her falsetto training and strict pronunciation lessons from her grandmother Jennie Napua Woodd, international Hawaiian superstar and one of the original Royal Hawaiian girls in Waikiki, has made her a cultural force in Hawaiian music.”

Tickets range from $20 to $150 per person. Visit eventbrite.com.

Admission is free to the 14th Annual Maui ‘Ukulele Festival on Sept. 29 at Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.

“The public is invited to bring low-back beach chairs or blankets and relax on the lawn of A&B Amphitheater for an afternoon of island music with highly acclaimed musicians starting at 1 p.m.” said Marketing Director Bob Burrichter. “Renowned ukulele advocate and teacher Roy Sakuma will serve as emcee to help us celebrate Hawaii’s beloved instrument.”

This year’s lineup includes Paula Fuga, Kanekoa, Ahumanu, Derick Sebastian, Kamakakehau Fernandez, the Hula Honeys, Andrew & Jay Molina, Anthony Pfluke, Arlie Asiu, Kalama Intermediate School ‘Ukulele Band, Nick Acosta, Maui ‘Ukulele Sisters: Regan & Brianna Timmins and the Seabury Hall Hawaiian Ensemble.

Food vendors include Three’s Bar & Grill with coconut-crusted shrimp and Kumu Farms kale salad, Maui Cones with laulau and fresh ahi poke, The Corn Project with roasted corn, Crepes D’Amour with sweet and savory crepes and Real Fruit Ice Cream with waffle cones. Prices range from $5 to $14. For details, visit mauiarts.org.

