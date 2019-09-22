Holloway’s next fight in Las Vegas

Max Holloway is heading back to the ninth island. Read more

For the first time as UFC featherweight champion, Holloway will fight in Las Vegas when he defends his 145-pound title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245 on Dec. 14, a UFC official confirmed to the Star-Advertiser on Saturday.

Holloway (21-4, 17-4 UFC) is coming off a unanimous decision over Frankie Edgar in July and has successfully defended his unified title three times since beating Jose Aldo in June 2017.

Holloway hasn’t fought in Las Vegas since his win over Jeremy Stephens in December 2015.

Volkanovski (20-1, 7-0) is undefeated in seven UFC fights, with recent wins over Chad Mendes and Jose Aldo to earn a title shot.

He has won 17 fights in a row overall dating back to 2013.

The fight will take place on the same card as a women’s bantamweight title fight between champion Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie.

No decision has been made regarding which fight will be the main event, according to a UFC official.

Holloway returned to form with his decision win over Edgar in which he won all five rounds on two of the three judges’ scorecards.

Prior to the Edgar fight, Holloway had his 13-fight winning streak snapped when he lost a decision to Dustin Poirier challenging for the interim lightweight title.

Holloway hasn’t lost at 145 pounds since a decision to Conor McGregor in 2013.

The UFC has also announced a women’s flyweight bout between No. 2-ranked Jessica Eye and No. 6 Viviane Araujo for UFC 245, which will take place at T-Mobile Arena.