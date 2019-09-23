Pedestrian in serious condition after she is hit by van in Kalihi

A pedestrian accident involving a van and a 29-year-old woman in Kalihi this morning the woman in serious condition.
The collision at 1315 North School St. was reported at 5:16 a.m., according to the Emergency Services Department.
Paramedics treated the pedestrian and took her to a local trauma center. No other injuries were reported.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.