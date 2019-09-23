Police investigation closes lane of Kalakaua near Convention Center

Police have closed the right lane of Kalakaua Avenue at the bridge to Waikiki due to a police investigation.
The closure is at 1777 Kalakaua Avenue turning right onto Ala Wai Boulevard near the Hawaii Convention Center.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.