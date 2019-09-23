Column: Mauna Kea: The TMT conflict shows how the past permeates the present

The Thirty Meter Telescope conflict has its roots in the past. We, therefore, should look to the past for context and guidance. Read more

The Thirty Meter Telescope conflict has its roots in the past. We, therefore, should look to the past for context and guidance.

Queen Lili‘uokalani was overthrown in 1893. It was a predictable outcome of a long and gradual process of historical developments: colonization of the New World, Manifest Destiny, and U.S. imperialism in the Pacific.

Christopher Columbus discovered the New World in 1492. Shortly after this, European nations started to colonize distant lands. The Europeans conquered, dominated and exploited indigenous peoples. Colonization of the New World occurred over several centuries.

In the 1840s, Manifest Destiny was the sentiment that the United States was destined to extend its boundaries westward to the Pacific. During the 1820s, the government of Mexico allowed Americans to settle in Texas. The number of American settlers increased rapidly. Mexico became alarmed and attempted to stop the migration from the United States. But it was too late.

The ensuing conflict between Mexico and the Americans reached its greatest intensity in 1836, at the Alamo where the Mexicans won a decisive victory. However, the Americans regrouped and defeated the Mexican army in a subsequent battle. They gained independence from Mexico, established a republic, and requested to join the United States. Texas was annexed in 1845. The movement westward had begun.

U.S. imperialism in the Pacific was an extension of Manifest Destiny. The Kingdom of Hawaii itself encouraged immigrants to live and work in the islands during the 19th century. In 1893, a group of American residents, with assistance from the crew of a United States warship, overthrew Queen Liliuokalani. The Americans created an independent republic and attempted to join the United States. President Grover Cleveland angrily declared that the overthrow of Queen Lili‘uokalani was “a violation of national honesty.” He vigorously attempted to restore the queen to her throne — but unfortunately, he failed because of strong political opposition. Hawaii was annexed in 1898.

The impact of the overthrow of Queen Lili‘uokalani lingers in Hawaii today. It has energized proponents of the Akaka Bill, Hawaiian sovereignty, and the protection of ancient Hawaiian burial sites and sacred lands. The scheduled construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on top of majestic Mauna Kea is sparking an intense and growing controversy among Native Hawaiians. Not surprisingly, the TMT controversy has developed into one of the biggest news stories in Hawaii today. The past permeates the present.

History illuminates the present and helps us to assess and understand the significance of past events in shaping the world we live in today. It enables us to see the present with greater clarity and insight. Knowledge of the past is essential. This is an indispensable first step toward solving the complex and emotional TMT conflict.

The lessons of history are essential, but civility and lawfulness are equally important. Let’s all keep an open mind, and treat each other with respect and goodwill. If we observe these simple rules of conduct, a peaceful negotiated settlement that satisfies everyone is surely achievable.

Hawaii is a special place with special people. Yes, there is hope.