Running for president and continuing to represent and serve one’s constituents are not mutually exclusive (“Gabbard should get back to her job,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 17).

As a part-time resident of Hawaii, I have followed the careers of several state and local politicians, including U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s.

With the assistance of her staff, she appears quite capable of continuing her constituent duties while at the same time seeking the Democratic nomination for president, as others have done in the past.

It seems to me we should be proud of Gabbard’s quest, despite the odds against her, in the spirit of aloha. I know I am.

Michael Kappos

Waikiki

