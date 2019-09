Mahalo for publishing the Jim Miller column, “Home-sharing programs help seniors find renters” (Star-Advertiser, Savvy Senior, Sept. 17).

This program has recently been established in Hawaii by the Hawai‘i Intergenerational Network (HIN). Chuck Larson, who just retired as the director of Seagull Schools, is the founder and president of this 501(c)3 that is scheduled to begin processing interested people on Nov. 1.

Homesharing Hawai‘i is a way to assure more people can safely stay in their homes as they age, and more people can find affordable homes on Oahu. They find homeowners and home seekers who are compatible and interested in sharing a home. They assist with background checks, introductions and follow-up services.

John Heidel

Kailua

