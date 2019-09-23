 City lawyers admit Council passed erroneous bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City lawyers admit Council passed erroneous bill

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.

A Honolulu City Council measure approving more money for a controversial and mysterious city contract with a California-based law firm contains erroneous information, a situation that could force Council members to redo their vote. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii real estate sales, July 19-August 2

Scroll Up