 Kokua Line: Private landscaper is best bet for coconut palm donation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Private landscaper is best bet for coconut palm donation

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.

Question: Is there any place I can donate coconut palms from my property that are in good shape but need to be removed so we can add on to the house? Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii real estate sales, July 19-August 2

Scroll Up