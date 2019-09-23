Kokua Line: Private landscaper is best bet for coconut palm donation

Q uestion : Is there any place I can donate coconut palms from my property that are in good shape but need to be removed so we can add on to the house? Read more

Question: Is there any place I can donate coconut palms from my property that are in good shape but need to be removed so we can add on to the house? I recall the hotel industry having something like this back in the day. I’m looking for somebody to dig it up without charging me, and they could keep it.

Answer: We couldn’t find a current program run by the hotel industry, but there are other options. The city’s Division of Urban Forestry said private landscaping companies regularly accept donated trees, especially coconut palms, for use in various projects. You should call companies directly, it said.

Steve Nimz, a certified arborist with Tree Solutions & Environmental Consulting Services Inc., confirmed that coconut palms are in demand by Oahu landscapers but said there are many reasons why a promised donation might not work out. The size, condition and location of the tree are key factors.

“I’ve been doing this for over 40 years, and out of 20 (offered) trees you might find one (suitable for removal and replanting),” he said. “The reasons (homeowners) want to get rid of them are the same reasons we can’t take them.”

Being too close to overhead power lines or underground utilities; too close to a fence, swimming pool, house or other structure; or too large to transport without a police escort are common problems, he said.

Here are some factors to consider, Nimz said:

>> Quantity: Companies are more likely to mobilize staff and heavy equipment for a donation of three or more coconut palms rather than just one.

>> Size: A trunk height of 10 to 20 feet is ideal; this measurement does not include the fronds, just the trunk.

>> Condition: The tree must be healthy and “structurally sound.”

>> Access: A crew will need at least five feet all around each tree to maneuver. Equipment could include a tractor, trencher, backhoe and crane. The work area must be clear of overhead and underground utilities.

>> Timing: Call well before you want the tree gone. For example, Nimz said, given six months’ lead time, he could figure out where to place an acceptable donation and, when the time comes, remove and replant the tree in quick succession, increasing its odds of surviving the move.

Whatever company you call will want to assess the tree in person before agreeing to the work, he said. There is a shortage of coconut palms right now, so some companies might even pay “a little” for an accessible, healthy tree of the right size.

Contact only reputable companies with the proper training and equipment to safely remove and transport the trees.

Meanwhile, the Division of Urban Forestry, which is part of the Department of Parks and Recreation, runs a Tree Acquisition Program that accepts certain tree donations, subject to inspection. We mention this only briefly because the division said donating to a private landscaper seems like a better option for you. You can read more about the Tree Acquisition Program on the division’s website, 808ne.ws/duf.

Mahalo

An anonymous good Samaritan returned my dropped/lost wallet from the Kaimuki Middle School tennis court Thursday. Without taking anything from the wallet, the honest person saw a Hawaii State Federal Credit Union debit card inside and took the wallet right away to the nearest branch in Kaimuki. I am so very thankful and grateful. There was and is over $300 in the wallet and no way to reward the wonderfully honest person except through your column, so thank you, too. Upon explaining that there was no contact information, the teller suggested that I “pay it forward,” which I will do. — Grateful lucky guy

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu 96813; call 529-4773; fax 529-4750; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.