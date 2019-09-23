NFL Islanders

Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Came off the bench and logged a solo tackle and one tackle assist in a win at Philadelphia. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter — Punted just once, for 53 yards, with a 43-yard net in a win over the Falcons.

>> John Ursua, Seahawks wide receiver — Was inactive vs. the Saints on Sunday.

>> Trevor Davis, Raiders wide receiver — Was inactive vs. the Vikings on Sunday.

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints wide receiver — Was placed on injured reserve last week.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Marcus Mariota, Titans quarterback — Completed 23 of 40 passes for 304 yards, no touchdowns and an 81.7 passer rating in a loss to the Jaguars on Thursday. He was sacked nine times. He also rushed six times for 34 yards.

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end — Recorded two tackles vs. the 49ers.

>> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker — Recorded a tackle for a loss against the Jaguars on Thursday.

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles lineman — Was inactive vs. the Lions.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, 49ers defensive line — Recorded a team-high seven tackles plus an assisted tackle. He had a sack for a 9-yard loss and a quarterback hurry against the Steelers. On the sack in the game’s final minute, he forced Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph to fumble. Buckner also recovered a fumble.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker — Made three of his four extra-point attempts, missing one wide right. He also missed a 56-yard field goal wide right.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Eagles linebacker — Was inactive with a knee injury vs. the Lions.

LAHAINALUNA

>> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive line — He recorded no stats vs. the Raiders.