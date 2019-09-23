 NFL Islanders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

NFL Islanders

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Came off the bench and logged a solo tackle and one tackle assist in a win at Philadelphia. Read more

