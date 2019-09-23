 No. 5 Baylor sends University of Hawaii volleyball team to first loss | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 5 Baylor sends University of Hawaii volleyball team to first loss

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.

The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team saw its undefeated season end after 93 minutes in Waco, Texas, on Sunday when they fell to the No. 5 Bears in the Baylor Classic, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22. Read more

