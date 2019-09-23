TODAY
BOWLING
ILH: 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.
OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division II girls: Damien at Hanalani, 6 p.m.
ILH Division I-AA girls: ‘Iolani at
Punahou, 6 p.m.
OIA West Division I Girls: Mililani at Aiea; Kapolei at Waianae. Matches start at
7 p.m.
OIA West Division I/II Girls: Waialua at Leilehua, 6 p.m.; Nanakuli at Pearl City; Waipahu at Campbell. Matches start at
7 p.m.
TUESDAY
BOWLING
ILH girls: 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division I girls: Maryknoll at Le
Jardin, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific; 5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Sacred Hearts, 5 p.m.; Punahou at Kamehameha; 6:30 p.m.
ILH Division II girls: La Pietra vs.
University, 5 p.m. at Kamehameha.
OIA East Division I Girls: Roosevelt at Farrington, 7 p.m.
OIA East Division I/II Girls: Kalaheo at McKinley; Kalani at Moanalua; Kaiser at Kaimuki; Kailua at Castle. Matches start at 7 p.m. Also: Anuenue at Kahuku, 5 p.m.;
WATER POLO
ILH boys: Varsity I—Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani,
6 p.m. Varsity II—Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.
Honolulu Polo Club
Nalu Polo League
At Waimanalo
Sunset Reef 7, Tradewinds 3.
Goal scorers—SR: Beau Broughton 3, Rebecca Johnson, Cristina Pitzel, Sarah Agnew-Miller, Nalu Pitzel. TW: Bill Kirton, Frank Hawk, Khai Agon.
ILH
Girls Varsity I
Saturday
Maryknoll def. Sacred Hearts 25-23, 25-14
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.