TODAY

BOWLING

ILH: 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II girls: Damien at Hanalani, 6 p.m.

ILH Division I-AA girls: ‘Iolani at

Punahou, 6 p.m.

OIA West Division I Girls: Mililani at Aiea; Kapolei at Waianae. Matches start at

7 p.m.

OIA West Division I/II Girls: Waialua at Leilehua, 6 p.m.; Nanakuli at Pearl City; Waipahu at Campbell. Matches start at

7 p.m.

TUESDAY

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: Maryknoll at Le

Jardin, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific; 5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Sacred Hearts, 5 p.m.; Punahou at Kamehameha; 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: La Pietra vs.

University, 5 p.m. at Kamehameha.

OIA East Division I Girls: Roosevelt at Farrington, 7 p.m.

OIA East Division I/II Girls: Kalaheo at McKinley; Kalani at Moanalua; Kaiser at Kaimuki; Kailua at Castle. Matches start at 7 p.m. Also: Anuenue at Kahuku, 5 p.m.;

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I—Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani,

6 p.m. Varsity II—Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

Honolulu Polo Club

Nalu Polo League

At Waimanalo

Sunset Reef 7, Tradewinds 3.

Goal scorers—SR: Beau Broughton 3, Rebecca Johnson, Cristina Pitzel, Sarah Agnew-Miller, Nalu Pitzel. TW: Bill Kirton, Frank Hawk, Khai Agon.

ILH

Girls Varsity I

Saturday

Maryknoll def. Sacred Hearts 25-23, 25-14