Hawaii women’s volleyball moves up in Top 25 ranking

The Hawaii women’s volleyball team moved up two spots to No. 11 in today’s national poll, the highest ranking for the Rainbow Wahine since finishing at No. 7 in the final American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 of 2015.

Hawaii (10-1), which lost for the first time this year at Baylor on Sunday, also was preseason-No. 6 in 2016. Baylor (9-0), one of two remaining undefeated teams, jumped three places to No. 2, the Bears highest ever ranking.

Despite losing at home to then-No. 12 BYU last week, defending national champion Stanford (6-2) returned to No. 1, receiving 28 first-place votes. Baylor had 27 first-place votes, No. 3 Nebraska (8-1) six votes, No. 4 Pitt (11-1) one vote and No. 9 BYU the remaining two votes.

Washington (9-1), which lost to Hawaii in five in the opening week of the season, moved up two spots to No. 8. Missouri (8-2), losing to Baylor and Hawaii in Waco, Texas, last week, dropped two spots to No. 19.

Cal (10-0), the other unbeaten, was up three spots to No. 21. The Golden Bears are coached by Sam Crosson, in his first season since leaving Cal Poly; their associate head coach is former Wahine setter Jennifer Carey Dorr.

Big West member UC Santa Barbara (10-1) received votes (5) for the first time this season.

The Wahine have remained on the road and will open conference play at Long Beach State (3-9) Friday and Cal State Northridge (5-7) Saturday.

———

American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 polls