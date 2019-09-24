Ex-boyfriend accused of killing Maui woman appears at extradition hearing

The ex-boyfriend of 46-year-old Maui woman Moreira “Mo” Monsalve, who disappeared in 2014, faced a judge in Sacramento today at his extradition hearing to face a murder charge on Maui in her presumed death.

“I’m the person who committed the felony that they’re charging?” Bernard Brown asked as he appeared before Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Savage this afternoon, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Fox 40 KTXL reported that as Brown signed extradition papers, he asked a public defender to explain the arrest warrant for murder. The attorney said he was simply signing papers to identify himself, but that the trial would take place in Hawaii.

The judge ruled law enforcement has 30 days to extradite Brown in the murder of Monsalve. Brown is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail on a no-bail fugitive felony warrant, the newspaper said.

Monsalve, a mother of three, disappeared Jan. 12, 2014. She was last seen leaving Brown’s Wailuku home 10:30 p.m. that day. Her purse was later found in a Dumpster.

Although Monsalve’s body was never found, a Maui grand jury indicted Brown Sept. 20 on a charge of second-degree murder in her death, the Maui Police Department announced Sept. 20.

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force and the Sacramento Poice Department took Brown into custody on Sept. 20, police said. His bail was set at $1 million.