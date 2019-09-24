NOAA responding to report of whale stranding on Maui

A wildlife response team is responding this morning to reports of two pygmy killer whales that have stranded on a shore near Sugar Beach on Maui.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said they are likely the six that were refloated back to sea from the group of 10 whales that on Aug. 29 stranded in front of the Sugar Beach Resort in Kihei. Four were euthanized, while the other six were eventually refloated back to sea. A whale calf not counted among the 10 also died on the same shoreline later that day.

NOAA officials recently announced findings from necropsy results of the whale calf and four euthanized whales. The calf suffered from pneumonia, and the other four, including a lactating female, had lung abnormalities and enlarged lymph nodes, indicating they battled some kind of infection.

At the same time, NOAA mentioned a group of six pygmy whales had recently been spotted swimming at Maalaea Bay, but could not confirm if they were the same six that were earlier refloated. From drone footage, four appeared healthy and two debilitated.

From past experience, officials said they have witnessed healthier animals providing “caregiving behavior” for sick individuals.

“We are also monitoring four other pygmy killer whales that are swimming about 20 yards offshore in the same area,” said NOAA in a statement. “Veterinarians on scene are assessing the health of the two stranded whales. The two whales on shore and four whales in the water are very likely the six whales that we have been monitoring ‘milling’ in the area since September 13, 2019.”

NOAA asks the public to keep a safe distance and to call our marine animal emergency hotline (888) 256-9840 to report whales or other marine animals in need of assistance.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.