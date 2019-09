It is inconceivable to me that Mayor Kirk Caldwell continues with plans to demolish the natural beauty of Sherwood Forest against massive community resistance. Read more

It is inconceivable to me that Mayor Kirk Caldwell continues with plans to demolish the natural beauty of Sherwood Forest against massive community resistance.

Apparently he plans to resume construction on the “sports complex” in Waimanalo this week.

While it is obvious that the climate crisis is upon us, why would he decrease any air-cleaning trees, douse the area with carcinogenic herbicide, and lay more concrete? Honolulu has seen how the city maintains public parks and sports complexes — not well.

Sherwood Forest is a geologically and culturally important place for the people of Hawaii as well as a favorite spot to play, rest and renew. Please stop the devastation of Sherwood Forest.

Laura Margulies

Niu Valley

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.