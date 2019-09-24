 Letter: Working together on gas means closing loophole | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Working together on gas means closing loophole

  Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii Gas wrote me asking for my personal information so that we can “work together” to oppose City Council Bill 25, which updates the building code for water heaters. If you have gas, it likely asked you, too. Read more

Letter: Gabbard can campaign and still do her job

