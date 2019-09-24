Letter: Working together on gas means closing loophole

Hawaii Gas wrote me asking for my personal information so that we can “work together” to oppose City Council Bill 25, which updates the building code for water heaters. If you have gas, it likely asked you, too. Read more

Hawaii Gas wrote me asking for my personal information so that we can “work together” to oppose City Council Bill 25, which updates the building code for water heaters. If you have gas, it likely asked you, too.

The company said it is committed to me and to Hawaii’s clean energy future. Really? Importing a fossil fuel is in its financial interest, not mine. The longer we emit greenhouse gases, the more we taxpayers will spend adapting our infrastructure to sea level rise and hotter temperatures, and recovering from natural disasters.

Hawaiian Electric Co. has been forced into line with our clean energy goals, but Hawaii Gas has a big loophole and will exploit it as long as we let it. It’s project to capture gas from waste is smart and welcome, but it is only 3% of sales. That might be enough for gas stoves, but it is time to close the gas loophole for water heaters.

Dr. Lisa Marten

Kailua

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.