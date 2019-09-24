The Electric Kitchen: Reap benefits of pressure cooking

Whether you’re hungry for a savory pot of beef stew, a comforting bowl of chicken soup, or a sweet dessert, you can make it in a fraction of the time with a multicooker. Read more

Whether you’re hungry for a savory pot of beef stew, a comforting bowl of chicken soup, or a sweet dessert, you can make it in a fraction of the time with a multicooker.

The multicooker, used as a pressure cooker, is becoming a common kitchen appliance. Pressure cooking saves time and energy because it reduces cooking time by as much as 70%; that shortened cooking time also preserves vitamins and nutrients.

This week, try these quick, energy-saving recipes:

PRESSURE COOKER FAJITA SOUP

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 cup diced onions

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 jalapeno, diced (optional)

1 cup EACH chopped red and green bell peppers

4 large tomatoes, diced

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 teaspoon EACH ground cumin, coriander powder and salt (adjust salt to taste)

1/4 teaspoon red chili flakes, or to taste

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 to 2 tablespoons sour cream (optional)

Green onions and Chinese parsley, chopped, for garnish (optional)

On saute mode, heat oil in pressure cooker pot. Add onions, garlic, jalapeno and bell peppers. Stir and saute 2 minutes. Add tomatoes, broth, and spices; stir.

Place chicken pieces in pot in a single layer and gently press into liquid. Close lid with vent in sealing position. Cook on high pressure for 12 minutes. Allow for natural pressure release according to manufacturer’s directions.

Remove chicken, shred and return to pot. Add lemon juice and sour cream, stirring continuously to prevent curdling. Garnish with green onions and Chinese parsley if using, and serve. Serves 4.

>> Optional: Toppings such as tortilla chips, avocado, sour cream, shredded cheese, or guacamole.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (based on 1 tablespoon sour cream): 260 calories, 9 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 100 mg cholesterol, 750 mg sodium, 17 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 10 g sugar, 26 g protein.

PRESSURE COOKER MOLTEN MOCHA CAKE

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

Nonstick cooking spray

1 cup water

4 large eggs

1-1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup baking cocoa

1 tablespoon instant coffee granules

1/4 teaspoon salt

Fresh raspberries or sliced fresh strawberries (optional)

Vanilla ice cream (optional)

Coat a 1-1/2-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. Pour water into a 6-quart pressure cooker.

In large bowl, beat eggs, sugar, butter and vanilla until blended.

In another bowl, whisk flour, cocoa, coffee granules and salt; gradually beat into egg mixture.

Transfer to prepared baking dish. Cover loosely with foil to prevent moisture from getting into batter. Place on trivet with handles; lower into pressure cooker. Lock lid; be sure vent is closed. Cook on high pressure 25 minutes.

Allow pressure to release naturally for 10 minutes, then quick- release remaining pressure according to manufacturer’s directions. Check for doneness: Insert toothpick in center of cake; it should come out clean with a few moist crumbs. If desired, serve warm cake with berries and ice cream. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including optional fruit and ice cream): 550 calories, 25 g fat, 14 g saturated fat, 165 mg cholesterol, 300 mg sodium, 75 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 57 g sugar, 7 g protein.

PRESSURE COOKER KOREAN BEEF

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

1/2 cup low-sodium beef broth

1/3 cup low-sodium shoyu

1/3 cup brown sugar, packed

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon EACH sesame oil, rice wine vinegar and freshly grated ginger

1 teaspoon Sriracha

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

3 pounds boneless beef chuck roast, cut into 1-inch cubes

3 tablespoons cornstarch

3 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

2 green onions, thinly sliced

In large bowl, whisk broth, shoyu, sugar, garlic, sesame oil, vinegar, ginger, Sriracha, onion powder and pepper.

Place chuck roast into a 6-quart pressure cooker. Stir in beef broth mixture until well combined.

Close lid with vent in sealing position. Cook on high pressure 15 minutes. Quick-release pressure according to manufacturer’s directions.

In small bowl, whisk cornstarch and water; set aside.

Set pot to saute setting. Stir in cornstarch mixture and cook, stirring frequently, until sauce has thickened, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Serve immediately, garnished with sesame seeds and green onions. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 660 calories, 43 g fat, 17 g saturated fat, 205 mg cholesterol, 700 mg sodium, 19 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 12 g sugar, 45 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.