PICS: What I Ate on My Summer Vacation, Part 1

Honolulu Star-Advertiser readers and staffers visited cities near and far this summer, and captured their dining adventures in photographs. Read more

KATZ’S DELI

New York City

The original, still the best — pastrami on rye at Katz’s Deli. When I first had this sandwich over 40 years ago while in college, it was a revelation.

If there is a better sandwich on Earth, I’ve yet to try it.

Yes, “I’ll have what she’s having.”

— Alan Tanaka

OSTERIA DEI BARONCELLI

Florence, Italy

The shot was taken last month in Florence, of a plate of aged bistecca alla Fiorentina (Florentine steak).

It was the most perfect crust on a steak I have ever tasted.

— Emerick Orimoto

GELATO DI NATURA

Venice, Italy

Can you ever have too much gelato in Italy? This cone of pear and yogurt/strawberry artigianale (artisan) gelato, enjoyed alongside the famous Venetian canals, is one of the best we’ve ever had!

— Kim Wu

VOULA’S OFFSHORE CAFE

Seattle

When we travel, Hubby and I like to try diners featured by the Food Network’s Guy Fieri. Voula’s is a place for great comfort food that leaves you satisfied. One of Guy’s choices is Smokey the Salmon. It consists of three eggs scrambled with smoked Alaskan King salmon, cream cheese and green onions, served with hash browns and toast. The gigantic meal is enough to feed two hungry people.

— Cindy Fukunaga

NYUM BAI

Oakland, Calif.

Before it drew all the rave reviews, national press and made so many best-of lists, I was drawn to Nyum Bai because it serves Cambodian food — which is hard to find in Hawaii — and by chef Nite Yun’s story.

She’s an immigrant aided by La Cocina, a San Francisco organization that helps women of color and immigrants in the food industry. This is her caramelized pork belly with rice and egg, and her fried chicken.

— Stan Lee, Star-Advertiser

MANAGO HOTEL

Kona

Pork chops with onions and gravy. Also comes with sides not pictured: pickled ogo, corn, rice, potato mac salad.

Best pork chops I have ever had.

— David Pang

KULA BISTRO

Kula, Maui

While my wife, Jenni, and I were on Maui, having lunch with our friend Shelley was a must. Shelley recommended Kula Bistro, which she had long wanted to try, and after a great first visit, I’m sure she’ll be back (as will we anytime we’re on the Valley Isle). The restaurant offers three cases of beautiful desserts. The headliners are the gelato bombs. We shared a Dream Bomb — deliciously rich peanut butter gelato, encased with caramel in a chocolate shell. The eatery offers a few different bombs each day, appealing to a variety of palates.

— Sjarif Goldstein, Star-Advertiser