Column: Learn to accept yourself as you are

Vanity shows up in many ways but at its core is excess concern about others’ opinions of us. We usually think of vanity as being consumed with appearance, but it can also take the form of being too concerned with what others think of you, or whether they see you as successful. With the prevalence of social media, it is now easy to get caught up in comparisons and thinking that how we look to others is everything.

I believe that one of life’s most difficult lessons is to truly accept ourselves as we are. To do so means liking yourself and being OK with yourself as you are — without wishing you were taller, skinnier, prettier, smarter, more successful and so on. We have misconceptions about what gives us worth. Note that with your friends — the ones you really love — you don’t say that you wish they were skinnier or prettier or richer. You just accept them as they are.

Daily mission: Strive for balance

We live in a world of balance; inner beauty and outer beauty complement each other. Anything you do to make yourself attractive on the outside (cosmetic procedures, nice clothing, makeup, hair color, etc.) activates your inner beauty and confidence.

Outer beauty is intrinsically connected to inner beauty. The key is to realize that both types of beauty are valuable and play a role in activating each other. Mastering both inner beauty and outer beauty is important because when your outer beauty begins to fade, your inner beauty will rise and shine.

Alice Inoue is the founder of Happiness U. Visit yourhappinessu.com.