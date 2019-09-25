Do you know the owner of this locket? A local woman is searching for its owner

A local woman is searching for the owner of a sentimental locket she discovered last week at a popular Oahu surf spot.

Miranda Sheffey and fiance Tommy Moderie were searching for a surf spot when they stumbled upon a rusty, oval-shaped crucifix locket sitting on the rocks at China Wall on Sept. 18.

“I didn’t think it was sentimental,” Sheffey recalled when she picked up the locket to inspect. “Once I opened it, I realized the photos were in great condition and they were really old photos — Like go through my grandmother’s stuff.”

Inside the locket, there was a photo of a woman and another photo of an older man and younger man.

Sheffey decided to take the locket to her home in Waikele. She posted an inquiry on the Facebook group Stolen Stuff Hawaii that evening to search for the locket’s owner.

“Found this at china wall today. It looks fairly old but also has probably been in the water for a while. I know someone is missing it. Let me know if its yours. I know lockets are sentimental. ❤,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Sept. 18. The post has received over 600 reactions and over 200 shares as of this afternoon.

Sheffey received a tip of the locket’s potential owner. The woman who called said the man in the photo looked like her former boss at a dentist’s office at Ala Moana many years ago. The owner might be Dr. Wayne Bruggeman, who died in November 2000, Sheffey said.

“He passed away in November of 2000 and his wife’s name was jacki and they lived close to where the locket was found at china wall,” Sheffey wrote in a Facebook post. “I googled his name and found a dentist office that may have answers. They let me know that they will see if they can find thier siblings and children’s names! Please message me if you have any information!”

It’s unclear how the locket ended up at China Wall.

“The locket could be something that was stolen; not wanted and thrown into the ocean,” she said. “I hope that we can find the right owners and give it back to the rightful owners.”

Contact Sheffey on Facebook with any tips.