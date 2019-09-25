Flash flood watch in effect for Kauai County as wet, humid conditions blanket islands

Wet and humid conditions are in store for rest of the week, according to National Weather Service forecasters, particularly over the western side of the Hawaiian islands.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are also possible through Thursday for Kauai and Oahu, and dew points are expected to rise across the isles, leading to more humid weather for the next few days.

A flash flood watch has been issued for Niihau and Kauai through Thursday afternoon.

A flash flood watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding, which is life threatening. NWS officials warn the public not to cross fast-flowing water in a vehicle or on foot.

Meanwhile, former Tropical Storm Kiko, which had been on a meandering path toward the Central Pacific for over a week, has dissipated, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Today is expected to be partly cloudy, with scattered shows, with highs ranging from 74 to 79 degrees Fahrenheit, and variable winds up to 15 miles per hour. Lows tonight range from 74 to 79 degrees as well.

The heat index, a measure of what it feels like when relative humidity and temperature are combined, is expected to reach as high as 100 degrees in Kahului, 93 in Lihue and Honolulu, 90 in Kapolei and 92 in Hilo this afternoon.

More record highs were set on Tuesday, continuing a daily trend of record highs and ties since the start of September.

On Tuesday, a record high of 95 degrees was set at Kahului, surpassing the previous record of 94 degrees in 2018. A record high of 89 degrees at Lihue broke the previous record of 88 set in 2017.

Since April, more than 190 record highs and ties have been set across the Hawaiian isles.