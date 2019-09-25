Hanalei man, 50, dies in flatbed truck crash in Lihue

A 50-year-old Hanalei man died after the flatbed truck he was driving crossed the center line in Lihue today and crashed into a stone wall.

Kauai police did not identify the man.

According to a preliminary investigation, the flatbed was headed south on Rice Street shortly before 1 p.m. when it crossed the center line and crashed into a stonewall at the entrance of the Kauai Marriott Resort.

Bystanders found the man unconscious and started performing CPR.

Lihue firefighters and AMR medics arrived shortly thereafter and continued efforts to resuscitate the man while he was transported to Wilcox Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police closed Rice Street between Mokoi Street and Lala Road until 3:45 p.m., while they investigated the scene. The investigation is ongoing, police said.