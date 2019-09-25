Kailua-Kona to welcome largest cruise ship to ever make a port call in the bay

The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced today that the largest cruise ship to ever make a port call to Kailua-Kona will anchor in Kailua Bay on Sunday.

Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas, carrying more than 4,000 passengers, will remain in the bay from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Passengers arriving at Kailua Pier will then board buses, vans, small passenger vessels or explore shops, restaurants and other popular destinations.

Kona typically sees cruise ships with 2,500 passengers or less, “so we have to make some adjustments to accommodate the increased flow of traffic on the pier,” Stephen Schmelz, DLNR’s Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation Hawaii Island Manager, said in a news release.

DOBOR will set up increased security and a second secure area will be set up at the end of the pier to allow more tender boats to access the pier in order to increase the flow of passengers between the pier and the ship, he said.

A federal law requires that a security zone of 100 yards in all directions be kept from each large passenger vessel —whether underway, moored, position-keeping or anchored— in Kailua-Kona, DLNR said.

This will continue until the cruise ship leaves Kailua-Kona and the 3-mile enforcement area.

Questions about cruise ships operations may be submitted to dlnr.bd.kailua-konapier@hawaii.gov