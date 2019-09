Regarding the article, “Private firm is awarded school funds” (Star-Advertiser, Sept. 23): Parceling may be prohibited under state procurement law, but it should be ignored for this situation. The kids have already figured it all out. They should get the $285,000 for their schools’ composting programs.

If engineering firm Okahara & Associates was really interested in the betterment of Hawaii youth, it would donate any expertise it might have to the schools, and let the kids run the programs, which they have already proven they are capable of.

Joanne Lee

Moiliili

