 Letter: Ritzy penthouse will be amid less-ritzy denizens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Ritzy penthouse will be amid less-ritzy denizens

The planned $35 million condo penthouse across from the Hawai‘i Convention Center will certainly increase property values of the neighborhood’s “comps” — which are constructed primarily of cardboard, tarpaulins and shopping carts. Read more

