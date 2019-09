Since discovering oil, coal and gas as sources of energy, we humans have made great material progress. Simultaneously we have wittingly and selfishly abused the land, water, forests, habitats and countless numbers of species, so very often in the name of progress.

So it was exhilarating to see and hear from the energized young Hawaiians supporting the large turnout (about 1,500 people) at the Hawaii Youth Climate Strike last Friday at the state Capitol. Their message was clear: Our planet, our mauna, our aina have suffered enough. Our sacred home is burning and to save it, we must set aside the exploration and research of space (the Thirty Meter Telescope). Instead we must dedicate all human and financial resources to protecting and restoring our beautiful planet.

William Metzger

Manoa