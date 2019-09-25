 Helping Waikiki homeless up, and out? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Helping Waikiki homeless up, and out?

  • Today
  • Updated 6:28 p.m.

The first of the new Waikiki SMART initiatives, funded by the tourism industry, seems smart: a weekly drop-in homeless service center. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Good to see zoo climbing back

Scroll Up