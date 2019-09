Hawaiian Airlines began sales Monday of Main Cabin Basic fares in select North American markets, offering guests a new option to book the carrier’s lowest fares. Read more

Hawaiian Airlines began sales Monday of Main Cabin Basic fares in select North American markets, offering guests a new option to book the carrier’s lowest fares.

Hawaiian’s Main Cabin Basic fare product is initially being offered on select, nonstop flights between Honolulu and three of its 13 mainland gateway cities — Los Angeles, Long Beach and San Jose, Calif. — for travel beginning Oct. 21. The new product is designed for guests who prefer to forgo standard Hawaiian travel services such as advanced seat selection and the ability to upgrade in exchange for the most affordable fares.

Guests choosing Hawaiian’s Main Cabin Basic fare will be able to select a seat when checking in for a flight, or they will be assigned a seat at the gate, and they will retain their Main Cabin benefit of a complimentary carry-on bag and one personal item.