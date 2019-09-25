 Oahu solar permits up 85% in August | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu solar permits up 85% in August

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Solar electrical permits issued on Oahu by the Department of Planning and Permitting jumped 85% in August to 402 from 217 in the year-earlier period. Read more

