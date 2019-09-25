Oahu solar permits up 85% in August
- By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Solar electrical permits issued on Oahu by the Department of Planning and Permitting jumped 85% in August to 402 from 217 in the year-earlier period.
Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Solar electrical permits issued on Oahu by the Department of Planning and Permitting jumped 85% in August to 402 from 217 in the year-earlier period.
The number of permits issued through the first eight months of the year rose 13.5% to 2,030 from 1,788, according to Marco Mangelsdorf, who tracks rooftop solar permits and is president of Hilo-based Pro Vision Solar. In August 68% of the photovoltaic permits included energy storage while the year-to-date average was 74%.
ON THE MOVE
AHL has announced the following new hires:
>> Christopher Cobb as a junior interior designer, previously with the Navy and currently working on the Straub Clinic Pearlridge renovations.
>> Stephanie Ing as a designer, joining the firm with five years’ experience and currently working on the Farrington High School Phase II project.
Send items to business@ staradvertiser.com.