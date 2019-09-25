Oahu solar permits up 85% in August

Solar electrical permits issued on Oahu by the Department of Planning and Permitting jumped 85% in August to 402 from 217 in the year-earlier period. Read more

Solar electrical permits issued on Oahu by the Department of Planning and Permitting jumped 85% in August to 402 from 217 in the year-earlier period.

The number of permits issued through the first eight months of the year rose 13.5% to 2,030 from 1,788, according to Marco Mangelsdorf, who tracks rooftop solar permits and is president of Hilo­-based Pro Vision Solar. In August 68% of the photovoltaic permits included energy storage while the year-to-date average was 74%.

ON THE MOVE

AHL has announced the following new hires:

>> Christopher Cobb as a junior interior designer, previously with the Navy and currently working on the Straub Clinic Pearlridge renovations.

>> Stephanie Ing as a designer, joining the firm with five years’ experience and currently working on the Farrington High School Phase II project.

