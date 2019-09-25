 Ferd Lewis: Mountain West makes move with early-season upsets | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Mountain West makes move with early-season upsets

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In the moments before the University of Hawaii’s football game with Central Arkansas kicked off Saturday the TVs in the Aloha Stadium press box were turned not to the big national game, Notre Dame-Georgia, but … San Jose State-Arkansas. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Sept. 25, 2019

Scroll Up