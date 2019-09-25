 Ganot eager to get to work with his Rainbow Warriors on Friday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Ganot eager to get to work with his Rainbow Warriors on Friday

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

After four months of the NCAA’s version of intermittent fasting, coach Eran Ganot is hungrily awaiting the Hawaii basketball team’s opening of preseason training on Friday. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Sept. 25, 2019

Scroll Up