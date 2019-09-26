12-inch water main breaks in Moanalua Valley

Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews are repairing a 12-inch water main break that ruptured in Moanalua Valley.

The water main break occurred near 1390 Ala Aolani St, affecting many residents in the valley.

A water wagon is available near 1364 Ala Aolani St for affected residents. Customers may request a roving water wagon by calling 748-5000.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area.