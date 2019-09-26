12-inch water main breaks in Moanalua Valley

Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews are repairing a 12-inch water main break that ruptured in Moanalua Valley.
The water main break occurred near 1390 Ala Aolani St, affecting many residents in the valley.
A water wagon is available near 1364 Ala Aolani St for affected residents. Customers may request a roving water wagon by calling 748-5000.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.