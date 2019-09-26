Fire scorches kitchen of Wahiawa restaurant

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a late night fire that broke out at the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurant in Wahiawa.
More than 20 firefighters responded to the fire at the restaurant on 138 S. Kamehameha Highway just before 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, said Honolulu Fire spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant.
The establishment was closed and unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control at about 10:55 p.m. and extinguished it at 11:20 p.m. Seguirant said the fire was confined to the kitchen.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.
