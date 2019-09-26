Police request help finding man last seen near Honolulu airport who may be distraught

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 51-year-old man who was last seen near the airport and may be emotionally distraught.

Nicholas Tachino was last seen in the Airport Industrial Park area at about 12 p.m. Monday and was wearing a pullover shirt with jeans, police said. He may be driving a 2005 black Toyota Matrix with Hawaii license plates RPJ 352.

Police said he is known to frequent hiking and ocean areas around the island. He is 5 foot 10, 162 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Tachino’s family and friends are very concerned about his well-being, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send anonymous tips online.