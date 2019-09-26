Maui surfer escapes injury when shark bites her board; DLNR closes beaches

Maui firefighters responded to a distressed surfer in waters off of Kihei after a shark reportedly bit the back of her surfboard.

Firefighters responded to a report of a surfer in distress in waters approximately 150 yards off of Halama Street shortly after 9:15 a.m. today.

Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro of Maui County’s Department of Fire & Public Safety said a female who had already made it to shore reported a 6- to 7-foot shark bit the back of her board.

The surfer was shaken but did not sustain any injuries, Yatsushiro said.

Ocean Safety personnel on a jet ski cleared the affected waters of oceangoers and are patrolling the area.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources has closed beaches from Cove Beach Park to the VFW Post 3850 due to the incident.