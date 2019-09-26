ExtraFamily: Hawaiian Mission Houses, Canstruction, hula camp

Highlights of family-friendly events coming up in Honolulu, courtesy Play. Read more

MISSION HOUSES HOSTS FAMILY DAY

Take a tour of the two oldest still-standing houses in Hawaii, play 19th century games and make a woven lauhala craft to take home — all at Family Day Open House, Saturday at Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives.

“It is one of two free days a year at the Hawaiian Mission Houses and it is a lot of fun for the whole family,” said Mike Smola, curator of public programs.

Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives preserves the two oldest documented houses in Hawaii, which were built and used by Protestant missionaries in the early 19th century. Tours of the houses will be every half hour beginning 10:30 a.m. with the last tour starting 3 p.m.

The open house includes keiki IDs from Hamada Financial Group (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and music by Uncle Wayne and the Howling Dog Band (1 to 3 p.m.). There will also be lauhala weaving and demonstrations by Ulana Me Ka Lokomaikaʻi guild, candle-making, and a pop-up market with local crafters and companies Na Maka Kahiko and Island Kiwi.

FAMILY DAY OPEN HOUSE

>> Where: Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives, 553 S. King St.

>> When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

>> Cost: Free

>> Info: missionhouses.org

CANSTRUCTION RETURNS TO KAHALA MALL

Budding builders are welcome to create special structures out of hundreds of donated canned goods at Keiki Corner, part of AIA Honolulu’s Canstruction event Oct. 5 at Kahala Mall.

The activity will be held during the Canstruction event’s Build Day, when four competing teams of local architects and allied design and engineering professionals create giant structures — each made of several thousand canned foods — showcasing the meaning of the aloha spirit.

As the teams work on their creations, AIA Honolulu member architects will lead keiki in building structures of their own at Keiki Corner. At the end of the day, the children’s creations will be taken apart and donated to the Hawaii Foodbank.

“The AIA Honolulu believes that having keiki involved with both giving back as a community service and complex thinking related to design are essential life lessons that can broaden young minds to be community oriented and have empathy for those less fortunate,” said Canstruction chair Reid Omizue.

Competing structures will be on display through Oct. 12 at the mall for public voting (one can of donated food equals one vote) for the People’s Choice Award.

CANSTRUCTION 2019

Presented by AIA Honolulu

>> Where: Kahala Mall

>> When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5

>> Cost: Free; for ages 5 to 12

>> Info: aiahonolulu.org

KUMU HULA MICHAEL PILI PANG HOSTS KEIKI CAMP

Students can learn songs, dances and more at a hula camp taught by renowned kumu hula Michael Pili Pang, Oct. 7 to 11 at Manoa Heritage Center.

Kumu from Halau Hula Ka Noʻeau will help teach students mele and hula using the center’s garden of native plants and Manoa’s wind and rain as inspiration.

The hula camp will be a classroom without borders, Pang said in a press release.

“We will focus on the heavens above, the land beneath and the plants that help to sustain our environment,” Pang said. “Participants will learn to appreciate their surroundings, enjoy an outdoor setting while learning to build relationships with nature and cultures.”

Manoa Heritage Center, which is hosting the camp for the first time, is a 3.5-acre “living classroom” that promotes the understanding of Hawaii’s natural and cultural heritage. Its educational programs are centered around Kukaʻ0ʻ0 Heiau, the last intact and restored heiau in the ahupuaa (land division) of Waikiki, and its surrounding gardens of native Hawaiian plants.

HULA CAMP WITH MICHAEL PILI PANG

>> Where: Manoa Heritage Center, 2856 Oahu Ave.

>> When: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7 to 11

>> Cost: $50 for the entire week includes lunch (scholarships available); for grades 3 to 6

>> Info: 988-1287, manoaheritagecenter.org