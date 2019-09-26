Parental Guidance: ‘Ad Astra’

“AD ASTRA”

>> Rated: PG-13 for some violence and bloody images, and for brief strong language.

>> What it’s about: An astronaut sets off on a mission to find his long-lost father on Neptune.

>> The kid attractor factor: Teens might be interested in the space/sci-fi setting, which is rich with detail both uncanny and banal. Commercial travel to the moon is subject to price gouging, while the battle for resources has turned places like the moon into the Wild West, where pirates attack government convoys the way outlaws used to ambush stagecoaches.

>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Search outside yourself to heal your trauma, but the answers are always within.

>> Violence: Some bloody images of an ape attack. A fight, a rover chase, some dead bodies.

>> Language: Only briefly.

>> Sexuality: None.

>> Drugs: Some prescription drug use.

>> Parents advisory: This is fine for teens and older kids, if they are up for existential space operas.