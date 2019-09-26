Watching the Olympics Games in style

TOKYO >> Applications for luxury ticket packages for the 2020 Tokyo Games, some costing millions of yen, were opened to Japan residents last month.

The ticket packages combine the most expensive seats for numerous events with services such as gourmet food and drinks at Games venue lounges. Featured events include the opening and closing ceremonies, and a total of 16 sports, including popular events such as swimming, tennis, baseball, softball and golf.

Five packages are offered. The priciest, at 6.35 million yen (about $60,000), allows purchasers into the opening and closing ceremonies at the New National Stadium and the finals of the men’s and women’s 100-meter races and 4×100-meter relays.

A four-day golf package costs 770,000 yen (about $7,195), and a baseball package, 350,000 yen (about $3,270). The least expensive package, centered on the gymnastics preliminaries, is 90,000 yen (about $840).