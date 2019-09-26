Calendar
Today
BOWLING
OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay Lanes.
OIA West: 5 p.m., at Schofield Bowling Center.
FOOTBALL
BIIF Division I: Konawaena at Kealakehe, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College men: Chaminade vs. Hawaii
Pacific, 3 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
College women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 12:30 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division III girls: At Hanalani–Christian Academy vs. Island Pacific, 5:30 p.m.; Assets vs. Lanakila Baptist, 7 p.m.
OIA East Division I Girls: Castle at
Kaiser, Moanalua at Roosevelt, Farrington at Kalaheo; matches start at 7 p.m.
OIA East Division I/II Girls: Kahuku at Kalani, 7 p.m.
OIA East Division II Girls: Kaimuki at
Anuenue, 5 p.m.; Kailua at McKinley, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
BOWLING
ILH girls: 4:30 p.m., at Hickam Bowling Center.
FOOTBALL
OIA-ILH Open Division: Waianae at
Farrington, 7:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at
Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.; Mililani vs. Saint Louis, at Aloha Stadium, 7:45 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division I: Radford at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.; Kailua vs. Damien, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium; Aiea at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.; Castle at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division II: McKinley at
Waialua, 6 p.m.; Kalaheo at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.; Kaiser at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.; Kaimuki at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.;
BIIF Division I: Waiakea at Honokaa, 7:30 p.m.
BIIF Division II: Pahoa at
Kamehameha-Hawaii, 6 p.m.
KIF: Kapaa vs. Kauai, 7:30 p.m., at Vidinha Stadium.
MIL: Lahainaluna vs. Baldwin, 7 p.m., at War Memorial Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division I girls: Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist, ‘Iolani at Punahou; matches start at 5 p.m.
ILH Division II girls: At St. Andrew’s–Hanalani at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Damien vs. University, 6:30 p.m.
WATER POLO
ILH Division I boys: Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m.
ILH Division II boys—Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m.
Bulletin Board
NA WAHINE IKAIKA
A paddling race for women
Oct. 5
9 a.m., Hawaii Kai to Kaimana Beach
Early bird registration is $32 per person in single and double crafts, with OC-3 and OC-6 cost of $25 per person through midnight, Oct. 3. Register online at:
https://flpregister.com/457
Klipper amateur
Golf tournament
Oct. 10-12
At Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course
Entry fee is $205 per person. Entries must be recieved by Sept. 30, apply online at https://mccshawaii.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/2019-PPP-Inst-June-fill-1.pdf
RED BULL QUEEN OF THE BAY
Oct. 1–Nov. 21
At Waimea Bay
The event is the first-ever all-women big-wave surf competiton. Featuring Hawaii surfers; Keala Kennelly, Makani Adric, Paige Alms, Emily Erickson, Kelta O’Rourke, Jamilah Star, and Andrea Moller. For more information on the event, please visit: redbull.com/queenofthebay
ILH
Girls varsity, Division I-AA
Wednesday
Punahou def. Le Jardin 25-21, 25-19
Girls varsity, Division II
Wednesday
Damien def. St. Andrew’s 25-9, 25-11, 25-16
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.