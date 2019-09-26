[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay Lanes.

OIA West: 5 p.m., at Schofield Bowling Center.

FOOTBALL

BIIF Division I: Konawaena at Kealakehe, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College men: Chaminade vs. Hawaii

Pacific, 3 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

College women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 12:30 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division III girls: At Hanalani–Christian Academy vs. Island Pacific, 5:30 p.m.; Assets vs. Lanakila Baptist, 7 p.m.

OIA East Division I Girls: Castle at

Kaiser, Moanalua at Roosevelt, Farrington at Kalaheo; matches start at 7 p.m.

OIA East Division I/II Girls: Kahuku at Kalani, 7 p.m.

OIA East Division II Girls: Kaimuki at

Anuenue, 5 p.m.; Kailua at McKinley, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:30 p.m., at Hickam Bowling Center.

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Open Division: Waianae at

Farrington, 7:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at

Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.; Mililani vs. Saint Louis, at Aloha Stadium, 7:45 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I: Radford at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.; Kailua vs. Damien, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium; Aiea at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.; Castle at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II: McKinley at

Waialua, 6 p.m.; Kalaheo at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.; Kaiser at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.; Kaimuki at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.;

BIIF Division I: Waiakea at Honokaa, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF Division II: Pahoa at

Kamehameha-Hawaii, 6 p.m.

KIF: Kapaa vs. Kauai, 7:30 p.m., at Vidinha Stadium.

MIL: Lahainaluna vs. Baldwin, 7 p.m., at War Memorial Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist, ‘Iolani at Punahou; matches start at 5 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: At St. Andrew’s–Hanalani at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Damien vs. University, 6:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH Division I boys: Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II boys—Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m.

Bulletin Board

NA WAHINE IKAIKA

A paddling race for women

Oct. 5

9 a.m., Hawaii Kai to Kaimana Beach

Early bird registration is $32 per person in single and double crafts, with OC-3 and OC-6 cost of $25 per person through midnight, Oct. 3. Register online at:

https://flpregister.com/457

Klipper amateur

Golf tournament

Oct. 10-12

At Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course

Entry fee is $205 per person. Entries must be recieved by Sept. 30, apply online at https://mccshawaii.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/2019-PPP-Inst-June-fill-1.pdf

RED BULL QUEEN OF THE BAY

Oct. 1–Nov. 21

At Waimea Bay

The event is the first-ever all-women big-wave surf competiton. Featuring Hawaii surfers; Keala Kennelly, Makani Adric, Paige Alms, Emily Erickson, Kelta O’Rourke, Jamilah Star, and Andrea Moller. For more information on the event, please visit: redbull.com/queenofthebay

ILH

Girls varsity, Division I-AA

Wednesday

Punahou def. Le Jardin 25-21, 25-19

Girls varsity, Division II

Wednesday

Damien def. St. Andrew’s 25-9, 25-11, 25-16