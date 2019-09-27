State Health Department confirms Hawaii’s first respiratory illness linked to vaping

State health officials have confirmed Hawaii’s first case of severe respiratory illness linked to vaping.

“The illness occurred in a Hawaii island resident under the age of 18 years and appears to be linked to a national outbreak,” said state Department of Health spokeswoman Janice Okubo. “At present, no additional cases are under investigation.”

Okubo was unable to provide additional information on the case.

The DOH issued a warning earlier this month about the potential dangers of e-cigarettes after the Big Island youth was hospitalized.

More than 805 cases of severe lung injuries, including 13 deaths — double the number just two weeks ago — have been reported across the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many of the cases are related to illicit cannabinoid products, such as THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive component in pakalolo.

Hawaii is second highest in the nation for e-cigarette use among high school students, with an estimated 26% currently vaping, twice the national average, Health Department statistics show. E-cigarettes are even more prevalent on the neighbor islands with as many as 34% of high school students using the devices.

Health officials expect to see a spike in the number of children vaping over the past two years.