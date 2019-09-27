Wahiawa barbecue restaurant fire started by stove left on after eatery closed

The Honolulu Fire Department said today that a fire on Wednesday at a Wahiawa restaurant was accidental and caused by a stove being left on.

The fire broke out at the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue on 138 Kamehameha Highway sometime before 10:48 p.m. when HFD received the initial call.

Firefighters arrived at the restaurant, which was closed, at 10:53 p.m. and found black smoke and flames visible through the windows of the single-story building.

The fire was confined to the kitchen and was brought under control at 10:56 p.m. and extinguished at 11:20 p.m.

Damage was estimated at $75,000 to the building’s structure and $10,000 to its contents, HFD officials said.