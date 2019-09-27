Wahiawa barbecue restaurant fire started by stove left on after eatery closed

The Honolulu Fire Department said today that a fire on Wednesday at a Wahiawa restaurant was accidental and caused by a stove being left on.
The fire broke out at the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue on 138 Kamehameha Highway sometime before 10:48 p.m. when HFD received the initial call.
Firefighters arrived at the restaurant, which was closed, at 10:53 p.m. and found black smoke and flames visible through the windows of the single-story building.
The fire was confined to the kitchen and was brought under control at 10:56 p.m. and extinguished at 11:20 p.m.
Damage was estimated at $75,000 to the building’s structure and $10,000 to its contents, HFD officials said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.